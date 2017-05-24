Jackson County Fair canceled? Leaders say “FAKE NEWS”

Central Point, Ore. – Officials at the Jackson County Expo are dealing with a round of fake news spreading on social media.
Posts claiming the 2017 Jackson County Fair was canceled caught the eye of some Facebook users Tuesday.
The posts attributed the closure to either a shortage of workers or terrorist threats.
The apparent pranks are spreading thanks in part to an advertisement-heavy website that allows users to create a prank and share it on social media.
According to the site, over 15,000 people were “trolled” by one of the posts as of Tuesday evening.
At the Expo officials said they are not canceling the fair. It will take place as scheduled from July 12 through the 16.