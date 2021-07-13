Jackson County Fair set to kick off Wednesday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crowds will be back at the Jackson County fairgrounds this year.
From Wednesday through Sunday, the Expo at Jackson County will showcase music, animal exhibits, a carnival, and art exhibits — all at full capacity. This comes after last year’s fair was mostly canceled due to the pandemic.
The following headline concerts will be included with fair admission:
- Wednesday, July 14 – Bull riding in the Isola Arena
- Thursday, July 15 – Matt Stell with special guest Nate Botsford
- Friday, July 16 – The Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Bishop Mayfield
- Saturday, July 17 – Colt Ford with special guest Fogline
For more information, visit https://attheexpo.com/