Jackson County Fair set to kick off Wednesday

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Crowds will be back at the Jackson County fairgrounds this year.

From Wednesday through Sunday, the Expo at Jackson County will showcase music, animal exhibits, a carnival, and art exhibits — all at full capacity. This comes after last year’s fair was mostly canceled due to the pandemic.

The following headline concerts will be included with fair admission:

  • Wednesday, July 14 – Bull riding in the Isola Arena
  • Thursday, July 15 – Matt Stell with special guest Nate Botsford
  • Friday, July 16 – The Marshall Tucker Band with special guest Bishop Mayfield
  • Saturday, July 17 – Colt Ford with special guest Fogline

For more information, visit https://attheexpo.com/

