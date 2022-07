CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair kicks off Wednesday.

Carnival crews have been working the grounds the last several days to prepare for opening day.

They say the most popular ride is the “Freakout.” It debuted locally last year with some wait times reaching up to two hours.

Crews also recommend everyone drink lots of water in this heat to stay hydrated.

The gates open at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday and the fair wraps up on Sunday.

For the full schedule, visit https://attheexpo.com/fair/