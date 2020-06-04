Jackson County finalizes annual budget

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County Commissioners finalized the county’s annual budget Wednesday morning.
Commissioners first began discussions in April.
Commissioner Colleen Roberts says that the budget has some increases. Most notable is the $42 million 911 call center that voters approved last fall.
Commissioner Roberts said that even though budget planning began before the pandemic, nothing in the budget has really changed.
“We haven’t expanded a whole lot. We are putting a little bit more money in our emergency preparations, but we’re trying to apply for the fund to reimburse the county,” said Commissioner Roberts.
Both the Parks and Recreation department and the airport are crippled according to Roberts.
She said that the budget committee is ready to discuss revisions if needed.
