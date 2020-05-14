Jackson County gets green light for Phase 1 reopening, announces Commissioner

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – In a Facebook post late Wednesday night, Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer announced the Governor’s approval for the county to enter Phase 1 reopening on Friday, May 15th.
Late Wednesday night counties around Oregon began receiving the long awaited decisions. Curry County likewise announced it was given the go head to move into Phase 1 on Friday.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is holding a press conference Thursday morning to announce all the counties approved to enter Phase 1 reopening from the coronavirus shutdown.
In a form letter, the Governor outlined her plan for a safe and strong Oregon. She also warned that reopening does not come without risk. Each county was informed that the Oregon Health Authority would be monitoring COVID-19 cases in their counties and would be prepared to assist should any concerns arise.
Dyer stated he hoped the early notice would give eagerly awaiting businesses owners a little extra time to prepare.