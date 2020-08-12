Jackson County gives another $500k to United Way for COVID relief

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local non-profit continues to offer help to those who need it during these uncertain times.
Since March, United Way of Jackson County has helped 42 other non-profits and more than 1,000 individuals.
Last month, United Way received $500,000 in Covid-19 relief funding from Jackson County. On August 12, county commissioners approved another $500,000, bringing the total to $1 million.
The new funds will allow United Way to include small businesses as eligible recipients and allow individuals and families to apply for up to $1,500.
“The success we have had in getting support to citizens in such a quick and meaningful way with this partnership with United Way of Jackson County has been amazing,” shares Jackson County Commissioner Board Chair Colleen Roberts. “This gave us the confidence to increase the funding and add help for businesses as well.”
The county expects to be reimbursed through the federal CARES Act.
United Way of Jackson County said an application for funding is up on its website: http://www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org/covid-19-fund/