Jackson County Health and Human Services discontinue reproductive health services

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County public health says it will no longer provide reproductive health and STI services to the community.
The county says the change is due in part to the affordable care act making those services available elsewhere for free. The county is able to help you transfer your records or find care with any one of the county’s community medical partners.
“We’ve had a decrease in patient volume over the last ten years, and looking at the patient volume and at the other medical services provided in the community, it’s something that the rest of the medical community could take on based on our small patient volume,” Public Health Division Manager, Jackson Baures said.
The last day of services will be Wednesday, June 19th. You can also contact the Oregon Health Authority to find reproductive health and STI clinic near you.
