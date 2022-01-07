Jackson County illegal marijuana facility busted

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Thousands of pounds of illicit marijuana and over a dozen guns were found outside of White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday morning, officers raided a marijuana processing and storage facility in the 3800 block of Dodge Road.

Investigators reportedly found 2,424 pounds of processed illegal marijuana, $4,100 in cash and 20 firearms.

The primary suspect was at the property at the time of the raid. Criminal charges are pending, JCSO said.

No further information was provided in the ongoing investigation.