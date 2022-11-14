Jackson County Jail reports in-custody death

MEDFORD, Ore. – A person died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at about 10:14 p.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Sabrina Renee Decker was in her jail cell when she experienced a medical emergency.

Deputies said Decker was alert and responsive as they helped her out of her cell.

According to the sheriff’s office, jail staff requested an ambulance, but Decker became unresponsive while waiting for it to arrive.

Deputies reportedly started life-saving efforts as first responders got to the scene. However, Sabrina was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m.

Her family has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.