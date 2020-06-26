Jackson County K-9 helps find 56 pounds of meth

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A local drug-detection K-9 led investigators to 56 pounds of methamphetamine.
According to Oregon State Police, a trooper in Central Point pulled over a pickup truck for speeding on Interstate 5. The trooper asked to search the vehicle and was granted permission by the driver. The trooper then brought out his drug-detection dog, K-9 Jaxson.
OSP said Jaxson smelled a controlled substance, and a further search of the vehicle revealed 56 pounds of meth hidden inside a spare tire.
The driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Esteban Villa of Anaheim, California, was arrested for unlawful delivery and possession of meth.
K-9 Jaxson has been with OSP since the summer of 2014.