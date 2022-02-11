Jackson County K9 Remco helps nab pursuit suspect

MEDFORD, Ore. – A motorcycle pursuit to the California border and back ended early with a K9-assisted arrest.

Around 1:00 a.m. Friday near South Pacific Highway and Lowry Lane, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding and reckless driving.

JCSO said the motorcycle eluded police and drove onto Interstate 5 southbound where deputies pursued it to the California state line.

There, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit until the motorcycle turned back, going northbound on I-5 where JCSO deputies regained control.

Police said the motorcycle malfunctioned near mile marker 22 in Talent and the driver fled on foot into a nearby orchard.

JCSO said K9 Remco was deployed who tracked the suspect to a nearby swamp and apprehended him.

The driver, 30-year-old Preston Whaley, was charged with a felony DUII and several other driving charges.