Jackson County libraries reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. – Public libraries are reopening in Jackson County.
Starting Monday, June 8, Jackson County Library Services will start a phased reopening of libraries in the county in alignment with Governor Kate Brown’s plan.
“While our library spaces will look different since we have rearranged our libraries to accommodate distancing recommendations,” said Kari May, JCLS Director. “We will continue to expand the services that we can provide as our communities slowly reopen, and staff is excited to welcome our patrons back inside.”
Library hours vary by location and the public is urged to check https://jcls.org/hours_locations