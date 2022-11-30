Jackson County Library Services branches starting to expand hours

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Library Services branches are starting to expand their hours.

The first phase starts Thursday, December 1 with expanded hours at the Medford and Ashland branches. Plus, they’ll now be open seven days a week. Weekday hours will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on weekends, they’ll open at 12 p.m. and close at 5 p.m.

“Our community has been asking for expanded hours of operation for some time,” said Kelda Vath, JCLS Assistant Director of Support Services. “We are thrilled to begin offering seven-days-a-week service in Medford and Ashland, and are excited to expand services across the County at all JCLS libraries this spring.”

The second and final phase of hours expansion is scheduled to start on Saturday, April 1, 2023, and will involve all other branches in the 15-branch system.