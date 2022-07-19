Jackson County Library Services hosts vaccine clinics

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Library Services is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics this month. They’re available for anyone ages six months and up.

Medford’s library hosted one earlier this week. Jacksonville and Shady Cove’s libraries will each host one later this week.

Next week, there will be vaccine clinics at libraries in White City, Ashland, and Phoenix.

JCLS says this service is available for free to the community and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Upcoming clinics include the following:

Jacksonville: Wednesday, July 20 from 10:00 am–2:00 pm

Wednesday, July 20 from 10:00 am–2:00 pm Shady Cove: Friday, July 22 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Friday, July 22 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm White City: Monday, July 25 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Monday, July 25 from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Ashland: Wednesday, July 27 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wednesday, July 27 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Phoenix Library: Thursday, July 28 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm