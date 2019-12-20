Jackson County man arrested for possessing child porn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police arrested a man in connection with a child pornography case in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in September of 2018, they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to their report, child pornography was being downloaded at a home in the 7800 block of Upper Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville, Oregon.
Eventually, detectives served a search warrant at the home and found 700 images of child pornography and over 50 images of animal sexual abuse.
Detectives arrested the man who lived at the home, 61-year-old Gary Lee Watts. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on 20 counts of encouraging child sex abuse and ten counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal.