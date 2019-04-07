Jackson County Marine Patrol deputies conduct boat examinations

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Jackson County Marine Patrol deputies are conducting boat examinations to make sure residents boats are ready for the water.
While inspections aren’t required to take boats on the water, the Sheriff’s Office is doing “dry dock” inspections to check safety equipment.
Deputies are issuing Oregon State Marine Board stickers to watercraft that pass the inspection.
The U.S Coast Guard Auxiliary will also be on hand to provide a vessel safety check for equipment required on Federal waters.
“Its just an environment where we got a little bit more time to spend with someone, we can do things a little bit more in depth, or if they’re in a hurry we can just check the boat out real quick, get their safety gear out, slap a sticker on it and send them out on the road,” Deputy Ian Lance said.
Deputies are verifying registration and make sure boats are equipped with safety equipment like life jackets, a sound producing device like a horn or whistle, and a fire extinguisher.
If you weren’t able to make it today, deputies will be doing inspections again next weekend. The Sheriff’s Office is doing the checks from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. at the Marine Patrol Office at 620 Antelope Rd. No appointment is required.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]