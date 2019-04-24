Jackson County Mental Health cuts ties with local facility

MEDFORD, Ore.– Jackson County Mental Health is parting ways with Westwind Enhanced Care, a local health care facility also known as Sapphire at Westwind, after changes in leadership at Westwind.
According to Jackson County Mental Health, five positions will be vacated and replaced with Westwind’s own staff. The decision was partly made due to a change in ownership of Westwind. Others were financial and a return to being a community health program.
“It’s also outside our usual scope of work that are our core requirement for being a community mental health program,” said Stacy Brubaker, division manager for Jackson County Mental Health. “So this has kind of been an area that we really have been focusing over the last two or three years.”
Jackson County Mental Health says patients should not be affected by the change in staff. Westwind could not be reached for comment at this time.
