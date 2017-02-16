Jackson County Mental Health office closing

White City, Ore., — “I think it’s been stressful for clients, as well as stressful for staff.” said Rick Rawlins, a Clinical Operations Manager for Jackson County Health and Human Services.
The Jackson County Mental Health and Human Services White City office is closing next month.
This comes after news there will be 200 layoffs.
“We have staff that are finding other jobs either locally or out of the region, so by the end of February, we have almost all of our therapists will have resigned.” said Rawlins.
Staff choosing to resign rather than wait out the changes to come.
The staff that is staying – will move to the Medford office and continue service there.
“We have some excellent staff who have really focused to make sure the issue here is really how clients are treated, and making sure they get good quality transitions.” said Rawlins.
The White City office opened just over a year ago, serving all age ranges at the office and at twelve schools.
Rawlins’ says while all patients will still receive care, this closure is hard.
“It’s difficult for clients when they’ve made a connection to a therapist and they really appreciate seeing that therapist, and now they have to change. That’s very difficult, but we’re trying to make the best of the situation, and knowing that they will continue to receive services – it will just be a different agency.” said Rawlins.
Those with All Care insurance will continue to receive service at the Medford Jackson County Mental Health office until April. After that is unknown right now, but Rawlins’ says patients will likely move to Options For Southern Oregon.
Those with Jackson Care Connect insurance – adults will now be seen through Columbia Care and children will be seen through Kairos.