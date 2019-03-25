Home
Jackson County named healthiest county in southwest Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – County Health Rankings found that Jackson County has the highest life expectancy and best overall health out of all the counties in our region.

The data is from 2015 through 2017.

The study looked at a number of factors including health behaviors like smoking and drinking, access to clinical care, and mental health among others.

Statewide, the county ranked 16th.

Head to County Rankings for the full list of counties in Oregon.

