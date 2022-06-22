Jackson County Public Health grateful to have COVID vaccines for young children

MEDFORD, Ore. – COVID vaccines for children older than six months will begin to be administered in Jackson County, but your pediatric provider might not have them.

Public health said the much smaller dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will begin to arrive over the next few weeks.

However, it’s best to check with your provider or pharmacy to make sure they have it.

Jackson County Public Health will also have both brands of vaccine for kids.

“We are grateful to have safe, effective vaccines finally available for our youngest children to help protect them against potentially serious disease and long COVID,” said JCPH officer Dr. Leona O’Keefe. “I know decisions to care for our children are not always easy, so I urge parents and caretakers to discuss questions and concerns with their child’s healthcare provider.”

For vaccinating locations, you can always text “ORCOVID” to 898211 or reach out to your doctor’s office, child’s pediatrician, or pharmacy.