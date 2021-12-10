Jackson County Public Health reports sharp increase in RSV cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – Public health officials are sounding the alarm about increased respiratory illnesses among kids in Southern Oregon.

Jackson County Public Health said there’s been a sharp increase in “respiratory syncytial virus,” or “RSV,” infections in younger children and children in daycare and preschool settings.

Last week, the Southern Oregon region had a 21.3% RSV test positivity rate. That’s about double the statewide rate.

According to JCPH, a relatively high number of babies and young children are being admitted to emergency rooms for fever, cough, and/or sore throat.

JCPH issued a “Health Advisory” to let doctors, caregivers, and the general public know about the steep increase in RSV in Jackson County. The advisory also serves to remind parents and guardians to avoid sending sick children to school or daycare, even if they test negative for COVID-19.

RSV is primarily spread through respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes and through direct contact with a contaminated surface.

According to Jackson County Public Health, RSV cases decreased last year due to COVID-19 precautions. Therefore, older infants and toddlers might now be at increased risk of severe RSV-associated illness since they may have not had typical levels of exposure to RSV during the past 15 months.