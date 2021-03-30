Jackson County pursuit suspect identified

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Police are providing more information about a pursuit through Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s said on the afternoon of March 29, a blue Ford F250 pickup truck was reported stolen from Estremado Logging in Gold Hill.
At about 4:10 p.m., the truck was spotted by a Phoenix police officer in the area of Stewart Avenue and Lozier Lane in West Medford.
According to JCSO, the stolen pickup truck didn’t stop and avoided several spike strip deployments. Eventually, one spike strip deployment was successful when the vehicle reached Hanley Road. However, the vehicle kept going until police terminated the pursuit as it reached Central Point.
The pursuit started again on Highway 99 where the pickup was spiked once again. But, yet again, police backed off as the vehicle approached Medford.
JCSO said on Merriman Road, a PIT maneuver temporarily stopped the vehicle, but it was able to get going again, hitting a sheriff’s office vehicle in the process. The sergeant in the JCSO vehicle was not injured.
The pursuit reportedly continued onto Beall Lane, Old Stage Road, and Hanley Road. As it approached Ross Lane, another PIT maneuver pushed the pickup truck into a ditch.
Deputies said the suspect left the vehicle on foot. K9 Titan was deployed and the suspect surrendered before the dog could get to him. Titan was called off by his handler and the suspect was taken into custody.
The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Justin Wayne Siebels from Red Bluff, California.
Siebels was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for numerous charges including reckless endangering, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.