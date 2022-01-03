Jackson County pursuit suspect on the loose

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a wanted man who is considered armed and dangerous.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, January 1, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in south Medford. The vehicle didn’t stop and the driver led deputies on a pursuit through Jacksonville to the Applegate Lake area. Once there, the driver fled on foot.

According to JCSO, a K9 unit was deployed to track the driver, but he wasn’t found. However, several items of interest were found, including a loaded pistol which appeared to have been dropped by the suspect.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Anthony Minneci of Medford. He reportedly has several prior convictions that include being a felon in possession of a weapon and assault.

Minneci’s current whereabouts are unknown and he’s considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach or attempt to apprehend him. Instead, call police a 541-776-7206. Refer to case number 22-0010.