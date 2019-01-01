Jackson County ranks as most crime-ridden county in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Medford Police Department say those numbers are determined by a variety of factors and Jackson County doesn’t deserve that top spot.
“I don’t feel like our valley is one of the worst places in Oregon for sure,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
But according to a new report, it is.
Based on 2017 Oregon State Police data, Jackson County ranks first in terms of crimes like robbery, murder, and drug offenses.
However, agencies are saying those numbers don’t tell the whole story.
“People are calling police reporting things and police actually show up,” said Sheriff Sickler.
He says the numbers can mean more officers responding to calls, not necessarily more crime.
“The public still calls the police in our valley for many things and in some areas they won’t even call the police,” he said.
While over at the Medford Police Department, Lt. Justin Ivens says not every agency reports their numbers accurately.
“Unfortunately, if you have other departments and other agencies across the state that aren’t doing the same thing, we can definitely look like we are a lot busier than they are,” said Lt. Ivens, Medford Police Department.
While both agencies say the county struggles with high volumes of property crime and drug offenses, there’s another factor at play.
“The jail is certainly a key component in all of this infrastructure here,” said Sheriff Sickler.
“If we have more bed space we can hold more people in custody until they can make it to court,” said Lt. Ivens.
Police say when there are more offenders out on the street missing court dates or committing more crimes.
That’s more officers responding and again boosting the county’s crime stats.
“Us and other law enforcement are having to deal with them over and over again and it becomes frustrating,” said Lt. Ivens.
According to the report, Jackson County had just under 29,000 crimes reported.
Click here for the full report.
