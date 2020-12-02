Home
Jackson County reports 2 new COVID-related deaths

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two more people died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.

Public Health officials said the latest deaths included a 79-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman who both died at Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.

The latest deaths bring the county’s coronavirus-related death toll to 37.

As of 12:01 a.m. on December 2, there were 4,018 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County. 695 of those were considered active.

For the latest COVID-19 updates for Jackson County, visit http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19

