Jackson County reports 64th coronavirus-related death

MEDFORD, Ore. – One more person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, bringing the death toll to 64 in the county.
On the morning of December 24, Jackson County Public Health said the latest death was an 85-year-old woman who tested positive on November 10 and died on December 22 at her residence. She had underlying health conditions.
Public health officials reported 5,488 total cases of coronavirus in Jackson County. 734 of those were considered active.
Jackson County remains under the “extreme risk” category, as the disease is considered to be widespread in the county. Guidance can be found at https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf