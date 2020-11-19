Jackson County reports 7 COVID-related deaths

MEDFORD, Ore. – Seven more coronavirus-related deaths are being reported in Jackson County.
On November 18, Jackson County Public Health said 12 people died from COVID-19 in the county. The next day, that number skyrocketed to 19.
Public health officials provided the following summaries of the latest fatalities:
- Jackson County’s 13th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male who tested positive on November 3 and died on November 13 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
- Jackson County’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old female who tested positive on November 4 and died on November 17 at Providence Medford Medical Center. The patient had underlying medical conditions.
- Jackson County’s 15th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old female who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 18 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Jackson County’s 16th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old male who tested positive on November 9 and died on November 11 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Jackson County’s 17th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old female who tested positive on November 9 and died on November 16 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Jackson County’s 18th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old male who tested positive on November 10 and died on November 14 at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Jackson County’s 19th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old female who tested positive on November 10 and died on November 16 at her residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
As of the morning of November 19, there were 89 new COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours in Jackson County, bringing the county’s total to 3,157. 871 of those cases are considered active.