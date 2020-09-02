Jackson County reports new coronavirus-related death

MEDFORD, Ore. – One more person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, bringing the death toll to three in the county.
Jackson County Public Health announced the latest death in a Wednesday morning update. The patient was reportedly a 73-year-old man who tested positive for coronavirus on August 14. The man, who had underlying health conditions, died on August 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
Public health officials said there were 835 cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County. 156 of those were considered “active/infections.”
“As we approach Labor Day weekend, people need to remember that Jackson County is still on the Governor’s Watch List, and it is best to begin planning now how to keep yourself and those around you safe and healthy from COVID-19,” public health officials said. “The more people a person interacts with and for extended amounts of time increases a person’s risk for contracting and spreading COVID-19. This includes attending and hosting social gatherings with family, extended family, and friends.”
For more information about the situation in Jackson County, visit http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19