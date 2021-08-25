Jackson County reports over 600 new cases of COVID-19

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County saw an extremely steep rise in COVID cases this week.
Tuesday morning, Jackson County Public Health reported 242 new cases of COVID-19. By Wednesday, the number of daily cases skyrocketed to 614, bringing the total number of infections in the county to 17,218.
The number of hospitalized patients is currently 221. 60 of those patients are in the intensive care unit.
Two new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 192.
“Jackson County Public Health and the hospital systems are encouraging the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to the hospital system,” Jackson County Public Health said. “The best way to stop the spread of the Delta variant is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.”