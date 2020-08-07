Jackson County reports second COVID-19-related death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One more person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Public health officials said the first fatal case was a 65-year-old Jackson County man who died on July 25 while in a Portland hospital.
On August 7, Jackson County Public Health reported another death. The patient was an 80-year old man who died on August 6 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford.
Both of the men who died had underlying health conditions.
As of August 7 in Jackson County, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total in the county to 448.
Health officials are stressing the importance of preventative action, face coverings, physical distancing, and hand-washing to help prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19, especially ahead of the upcoming school year.
“For our children to return back to the classroom this school year, and for our county to avoid being added to the Governor’s watch list, is all dependent on how well our community does at wearing facial coverings and following other preventative guidelines,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Health Officer. For the week of July 29 through August 1, Jackson County had a case rate of 42.5 per 100,000 population.”
