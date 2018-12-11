Jackson County residents can share their views at open forum

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County is giving citizens the opportunity for their voices to be heard on the topic of wildfires and smoke.
They’ll be holding a public forum from 5 to 9 pm at North Medford High School on Tuesday; Jackson County residents will be leading the conversation.
Each person will get three minutes to talk.
Their comments or concerns will be put on the record and passed on to lawmakers in Washington D.C. and other relevant agencies.
Jackson County Commissioner Rick Dyer says the last time they had a public forum was regarding the Cascade-Siskiyou monument expansion.
Dyer says they had tremendous turnout, but he anticipates even more people to show up this time.
“I believe people have felt frustrated because they haven’t been able to voice their concerns,” he said. “There’s been some meetings and some fire summits, but it’s mainly been policymakers and elected officials doing the talking.”
Dyer says he’s certain they’ll hear a lot about firefighting policies, the impact of wildfires and smoke this past summer, tourism and much more.
The event is free and open to the public.
Anyone is welcome to attend.
