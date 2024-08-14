Jackson County Salvation Army Back to School Giveaway sets record

MEDFORD, Ore. – School supplies can be costly and many struggling families are looking for relief as children get ready to head back to school.

The Jackson County Salvation Army is hosting its annual Back to School Giveaway this week, providing essential supplies to almost 500 local children.

Families get to shop for their supplies with a list in hand and help from a volunteer.

This year’s event has reached a record-breaking level of participation, up from 300 last year, reflecting the growing need for support within the community.

“The kids are pretty excited, you know. Many of the families they are just struggling and if they have multiple children it is very expensive,” said Major Jonnette Mulch, Coordinator for the Jackson County Salvation Army.

Families that signed up for the giveaway will pick up supplies this week.

While families that didn’t sign up but still need school supplies, can contact the Medford Salvation Army at 541-773-6965

To donate, visit the Salvation Army website.

