Jackson County Scanner Group meets to discuss crime

MEDFORD, Ore. — Members of the Jackson County Police Scanner Facebook group are trying to get away from their keyboards and into the parks to discuss solutions on improving the local crime rate.

Homelessness seemed to be the big topic of a meeting in Medford Friday.

Other problems like trash on the Bear Creek Greenway, mental health, and drug and alcohol abuse were also discussed.

Several solutions were offered included creating an advocacy center, putting more housing downtown, and making the jail larger.

Scanner member Julian Cordle said he was impressed by everyone coming together to have a constructive conversation.

“We have county commissioners, we have law enforcement, we have the media, we have people with very clearly different opinions on things standing in one place, talking about both the problems and where we go with solutions. And I think that is incredibly valuable in a way in which is so rare.”

Cordle would like to encourage others to get out, meet city leadership, and offer ideas to help reduce crime rates in Jackson County.

A second meeting with the scanner group will be announced at a later date.

