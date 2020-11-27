Jackson County sees 3 more coronavirus-related deaths

MEDFORD, Ore. — Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, according to public health officials. This brings the county’s coronavirus-related death toll to 29.
Jackson County Public Health said the 27th death was a 90-year-old man who died on November 17. The 28th death was an 82-year-old woman who died on November 24 in Ashland. Both patients had underlying health conditions.
The county’s 29th COVID-related death was a 77-year-old woman who died on November 22. The presence of underlying health conditions has not been determined.
During November 25 and 26, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County, bringing the total to 3,645. 617 of those cases were considered active.
For more information about the county’s COVID-19 response, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19