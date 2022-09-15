Jackson County Sheriff says new laws make it tough to fight drug crimes

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had a town hall at Rogue River High School Thursday night.

It’s the second of five scheduled.

Sheriff Nate Sickler was there, as well as representatives from several other departments with the Sheriff’s Office.

He discussed a wide variety of topics with members of the community, including illegal marijuana and other drug-related crimes.

Sheriff Sickler said newer laws have made it hard for them to stop drugs from impacting the community.

“Measure 110 has been wildly ineffective for our community in my opinion. It has been wildly ineffective at what it was stated to want to accomplish which was moving people into treatment or referrals for treatment,” Sickler said.

JCSO has planned meetings in Gold Hill, Prospect and White City.

The Sheriff’s Office said those meetings will focus on livability issues in those communities.