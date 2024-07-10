Jackson County Sheriff searching for suspects in marijuana farm burglaries

SOUTHERN OREGON – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several marijuana farms in Jackson and Josephine counties.

Detectives have been investigating the burglaries, in which the suspects are targeting licensed marijuana farms and storage facilities.

Police say the burglaries are taking place during nighttime hours and the suspects may be armed.

The sheriff’s office is asking owners and workers at licensed marijuana farms to be alert and report any suspicious activities, this includes checking perimeter fences and surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information, or who has not yet reported a marijuana farm burglary is asked to call the dispatch non-emergency line at 541-776-7206 and ask to speak to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

