Jackson County Sheriff’s Office holds Drug Take-Back event

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Residents in Jackson County will have some opportunities this week to get rid of old or unused prescription drugs.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with Oregon’s Safe Drug Disposal is holding a Medication Take-Back event at three locations on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The drive-through drop-off events offer community members a safe, free, and convenient way to get rid of expired and unwanted medications.

JCSO asks folks to separate and remove any items that are not accepted before dropping medications off. Unaccepted items include herbal remedies, vitamins, supplements, other personal care products, emptied medical devices, batteries, mercury-containing thermometers, sharps, illicit drugs, pet pesticide products, animal medicines, and biologics.

The sheriff’s office is also reminding the community to remove all personal information on medication labels before dropping them off.

More information can be found on Oregon’s Safe Drug Disposal website.

Here’s a list of locations the Medication Take-Back event will take place:

Wednesday, May 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Butte Falls Community Center

Thursday, May 30 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Trail Christian Fellowship

Friday, May 31 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at County Roads Office in Phoenix

