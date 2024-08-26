Jackson County Sheriff’s Office host virtual ride-along via Instagram

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, impaired driving continues to be a significant problem in Jackson county, with an average of more than 300 DUII arrests each year since 2021.

In an effort to raise awareness and keep our community safe, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a virtual ride along via their Instagram.

Deputy Jared McLennan from Jackson County Sheriff’s traffic team patrolled the county showcasing the efforts of a state funded DUII grant car.

The ride-along got off to an exciting start with a high speed chase along the Rogue Valley Expressway and Interstate-5 with speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

The rest of the ride-along can be found on Jackson county sheriff’s office’s Instagram page.

Thanks to funding from the national highway traffic safety administration and ODOT, local law enforcement agencies are conducting a DUII awareness campaign from now until September.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.