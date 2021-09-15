Home
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide outside of Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.— The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a homicide that happened on Eagle Mill Road just outside of Ashland.

NBC5 News was the only station on scene while officers conducted the investigation.

They say they got the call around 2:14 A.M. Wednesday morning. The agency says, although the address is an Ashland address, it is technically not in Ashland and is county jurisdiction.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police, Talent Police, Oregon State Police and the Major Assault and Death Investigation unit were called out.

Eagle Mill Road has been closed since that time, with crime scene tape blocking off the road. The sheriff’s office says it’ll likely stay closed until noon on Wednesday.

They say a suspect is in custody and the victim is dead.

 

