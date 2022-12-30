Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issues scam warning

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a new local phone scam.

Deputies said they’ve received reports of scam calls coming from someone purporting to be JCSO Sergeant Pines.

“The scammers are asking residents to call 541-576-0873 regarding civil papers for service,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is a reminder, do NOT send money to someone representing themselves as law enforcement on the phone. JCSO and other law enforcement entities will NEVER call you to collect money.”

JCSO said when in doubt, hang up and call the department’s official phone number: 541-774-6800.