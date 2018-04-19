Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office receives DUII enforcement award

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Last year, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office made 320 arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants. Now, the sheriff’s office is being recognized for their efforts with a prestigious award.
On May 3, JSCO will be presented with the 2017 DUII Enforcement Agency of the Year from the Oregon DUII Multi-Disciplinary Training Task Force.
Speaking about the award, Sheriff Nathan Sickler said, “It is great to be recognized for the hard work our employees are doing to curb impaired driving. DUII enforcement is a priority for us because it directly affects the safety and well-being of our citizens.”
2017 represented an increase in DUII arrests from previous years, according to JSCO. There were 250 arrests in 2016 and 166 in 2015.
The sheriff’s office said currently, there are two deputies dedicated specifically to enforcement of certain traffic laws, including impaired driving.
JSCO pointed out they’re taking an active approach to educating the public about the dangers of driving under the influence of marijuana.
Citizens who notice someone who may be driving impaired are encouraged to call 911 immediately.