Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reminds of boat safety as weather warms

ASHLAND, Ore. – It was a beautiful day for boating out at Emigrant Lake on Memorial Day.

Kayaking and paddle-boarding have steadily become more popular over the years, making it easier and more affordable for everyone to get out and use Oregon’s many lakes and Rivers.

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has been out all weekend reminding folks to stay safe on the water.

Sergeant Shawn Richards was also out at Emigrant Lake Monday, making sure everyone had life-jackets and proper safety equipment.

We encourage everybody to wear a life-jacket. It’s not required that an adult, 13 years or older, wear a life-jacket, but there has to be one on that boat for each person on board.

Sergeant Richards also handed out whistles and information to community members getting ready to head out on the water.

He says it’s important to stay safe, so everyone can have a good time.

You can have alcohol on a boat, it’s absolutely legal. We just really ask you to do just like you would in a car. Have a sober driver, somebody that’s gonna be operating that boat so you don’t get in a jam. It’s .08, just like a vehicle that if you get caught driving under the influence you are gonna be held responsible.

In addition to a life-jacket, a sound making device like a horn or whistle is required for anyone out on the water, as well as a waterway permit which can be purchased online or anywhere you can get a fishing license.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.