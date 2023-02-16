Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected car thief

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an alleged car thief.

JCSO said 33-year-old Joshua Edward McLaughlin of Shady Cove is suspected of stealing multiple vehicles this month, as well as eluding officers. He’s also suspected of trying to steal a gun during a burglary, deputies said.

McLaughlin is described as a white man, 5’9” tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He reportedly frequents the areas of Wimer, Shady Cove, and Butte Falls.

Deputies said if you see McLaughlin, don’t approach him. Instead, call 911.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon ECSO 911 dispatch at (541) 776-7206.