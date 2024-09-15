Jackson County Sheriff’s Office surveying community on jail, livability

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking community members to participate in a survey.

According to the department, this is to help better serve the community and gauge where folks stand regarding a potential ballot measure to fund and operate a new county jail.

The sheriff’s office also wants to hear about how it can improve livability in the community.

Take the Jackson County Public Safety Survey here.

