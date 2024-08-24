Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to host virtual ride-along on Sunday

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the community to join in a virtual ride-along on Sunday. The agency says members of the public will be able to travel along virtually with DUII Enforcement Deputy Jared McLennan as he patrols for alcohol and drug impaired drivers. According to the sheriff’s office, the ride-along will allow officers to showcase the efforts of the agency’s DUII grant car, a vehicle that was funded through a grant from ODOT.

Interested community members can follow along this Sunday starting at 4 p.m. JCSO officers will be posting information, videos, and photos to the agency’s Instagram and Facebook pages all while responding to calls. They will also be answering questions from the community.

Deputy McLennan is also a member of the JCSO Traffic Team, who’s goal “is to reduce death, injury, and property damage through traffic safety by focusing on education, enforcement, and environmental design.”

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.