Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are warning of a phone scam after a Jacksonville resident almost lost $22,000 to a scammer.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report from the victim Thursday who said the person on the phone pretended to be from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect threatened the victim with arrest saying they had failed to appear in court as an expert witness. To avoid arrest, the victim attempted to transfer $22,000 into a bitcoin ATM.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that officers will never ask for money over the phone nor would they ask for payment in gift cards or bitcoin.

If you feel like you’ve been a victim of a phone scam, hang up and call JCSO at 541-774-6800.