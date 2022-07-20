Jackson County standoff comes to peaceful end

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A standoff ended peacefully thanks in part to crisis negotiators.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 19, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road outside of Jacksonville.

When Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the home, 63-year-old Michael Wayne Ray reportedly slammed the door and barricaded himself inside.

The domestic violence victim was able to make it out of the residence safely.

Eventually, a crisis negotiation team was able to convince Ray to surrender without further incident.

Ray was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment.