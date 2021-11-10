Jackson County starts receiving COVID vaccines for kids 5-11

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some Jackson County healthcare providers started getting pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday.

Public health officials said not all approved COVID-19 vaccine providers will be offering the pediatric vaccine for kids 5-11.

Parents and guardians can reach out to their pediatrician, primary care provider, or pharmacist to ask if they’ll have the vaccine and when they can begin making appointments.

Pediatric vaccines will be offered by Jackson County Public Health. You can call 541-774-8206 to schedule an appointment. Due to increased call volume, JCPH may not be able to answer calls right away.

The public health office at 140 South Holly Street in Medford is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. for the lunch hour.

“We are encouraged by how eager parents and guardians are to get their children vaccinated,” JCPH said. “Still we ask that parents and guardians be patient with us as we provide the pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”