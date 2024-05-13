Jackson County to issue Citizen Alert test Tuesday morning

Posted by Newsroom Staff May 13, 2024

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Residents across Jackson County can expect a test notification through the Citizen Alert system on Tuesday morning.

According to the county, the test will happen between 10 a.m. and noon to everyone who has signed up for Citizen Alert.

Prior to Tuesday’s test, all residents are asked to review and update their information by visiting the Jackson County Citizen Alert webpage.

Residents are also encouraged to add Citizen Alert to their phone contacts. That’s 541-897-8556 or for text messages, 88911.

Anyone with questions or who needs assistance can contact the following agencies:

 

 

 

