Jackson County to issue Citizen Alert test Tuesday morning

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Residents across Jackson County can expect a test notification through the Citizen Alert system on Tuesday morning.

According to the county, the test will happen between 10 a.m. and noon to everyone who has signed up for Citizen Alert.

Prior to Tuesday’s test, all residents are asked to review and update their information by visiting the Jackson County Citizen Alert webpage.

Residents are also encouraged to add Citizen Alert to their phone contacts. That’s 541-897-8556 or for text messages, 88911.

Anyone with questions or who needs assistance can contact the following agencies:

Call Jackson County Emergency Services at 541-774-6790 or emailing [email protected]

For residents of the City of Medford, call 541-774-2320 or email [email protected] .

. For residents of the City of Ashland, call 541-552-2299 or email [email protected]

