Jackson County Toys for Tots gets new coordinator, kicks of fundraising season this Saturday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Toys for Tots has a new coordinator.

Kevin Campbell is a retired command master chief with more than 27 years of military service.

During his time in the military, he worked on multiple Toys for Tots campaigns.

Last year, Toys for Tots collected over 56,000 toys.

To kick off the 2022 Toys for Tots campaign, the organization will be at the Southern Oregon Speedway this Saturday, June 18th. All proceeds from the event will go toward children in need this Christmas season.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/jacksoncountyOregonToysforTots